New technology officer hits first challenge

The day after news went out Douglas County had a new technology officer, so did the county's internet and email servers.

On Thursday, Tammy James faced a network outage that closed several online and public services.

James was named to lead the technology services department on May 14, the county announced on Wednesday.

"Douglas County is currently experiencing a limited network outage and some public counters or online services may be operating slowly while we work to correct the problem," spokeswoman Melissa Blosser said on Thursday. "Technology Services is receiving vendor support to troubleshoot the issue, however, there is no estimated time on restoration. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience."

James is no stranger to trouble, though, having served as the administrative assistant to the Douglas County 911 Center.

"James has the equivalent combination of education, training and experience or the required knowledge and managerial skillset," said Assistant County Manager Jenifer Davidson "In addition, no applicant from outside of the organization has the proven track record and ability to successfully lead Douglas County Technology Services in the manner that James can.".

James has worked for the county for 24 years in various roles from administration to management. She has been responsible for planning, organizing and directing all elements of the county's technology services functions which includes information technology, geographic information systems, public safety radio and telecommunications.

"James has seen and understands the unique challenges facing technology services over the years due to her experience working alongside her team since 1997," said Davidson. "James has been a proven leader in the department as well as the entire organization, both in her assigned role and frequently taking on duties of the chief technology officer in the absence of one."

"I am excited and thankful to be given this opportunity to provide direction to our outstanding Technology Services team," she said.

The outage won't affect early voting equipment, because that is not connected to the Internet.