New Soroptimist club holds charter celebration

Soroptimist International of Pinenut Valleys, a new Soroptimist club forming to include the Carson Valley and Smith Valley areas, will hold its charter celebration at 1130 a.m. March 23 at the Carson Valley No. 33 Masonic Lodge, 1419 Main St., Gardnerville.

"Soroptimist is an active, community-based nonprofit composed of volunteers dedicated to improving the lives of women and girls in our community in an atmosphere of friendship and fun," member Didi Chaney said. "Joining a Soroptimist club offers networking opportunities, valuable contacts, friendship, diversity and leadership opportunities," Each year Soroptimist gives more than $1.7 million to women who need to improve their job skills through education and training.

For information about becoming a charter member of Soroptimists International Pinenut Valleys, contact Danielle Kennedy at (775) 720-4739 or email yandapanda@ gmail.com.

For more information about Soroptimist, visit http://www.soroptimist.org.