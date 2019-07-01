New social worker joins Tahoe Youth and Family Services

Beginning in July, Nevada licensed clinical social worker Michelle Gilbert will join Tahoe Youth and Family Services.

Gilbert specializes in play therapy for young children, who have challenges with communicating their feelings and need help overcoming possible trauma.

The organization has licensed mental health clinicians and substance abuse counselors. who work with children, youth, teens as well as adults. Its Gardnerville office is located at 1512 Hwy 395 N. Suite 3.

Brian Gomez is a Nevada licensed clinical social worker providing individual counseling and interventions to youth, teens and adults. He provides a mental health group for teens ages 12 – 17 on Wednesday afternoons. Gomez also provides a dual diagnosis behavioral health assessment for youth as well as adults.

Rob Stone is a Nevada certified alcohol and drug counselor who provides individual substance abuse counseling to adults and teens. He provides substance abuse assessments and court ordered evaluations. Stone also facilitates two substance abuse groups for adults. Stone has a wealth of knowledge and encourages and supports teens as well as adults live a life of sobriety.

Tasha Hamilton is a Nevada licensed drug & alcohol counselor and a Nevada licensed clinical social worker intern.

She currently provides individual Substance Abuse Counseling for adults, youth and teens and facilitates an evening Substance Abuse Group for adults. Hamilton will soon be able to see youth, teens and adults who need mental health services.

A mental health support group for adults and a support group for nurses who have had substance abuse issues.

Tahoe Youth is a private nonprofit organization who is a Medicaid provider. For more information, call (775)782-4202.