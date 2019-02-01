New seminar series on pet behavior offered

On Feb. 12, from 6:30-8 p.m. the Nevada Humane Society begins a new seminar series for animal lovers; "Understanding Your Pet's Behavior," with Certified Animal Behaviorist Kelley Bollen, MS, CABC. Bollen has more than 30 years of experience in the field of animal behavior. Her lively and engaging talks help people understand why their pets behave the way they do and provide advice for resolving problematic behaviors. The goal is to share helpful information and celebrate the role pets play in our lives. The seminar series is hosted by Nevada Humane Society, 2825 Longley Lane in Reno. A $10 donation per person is requested at the door and will support Nevada Humane Society's lifesaving programs for dogs and cats. The seminar series is open to adults and teens and takes place over four Tuesday sessions, although you need not attend all four. Just choose the ones in which you are interested. The seminars offer an opportunity for pet parents and the general public to learn from an expert while giving back to homeless pets at Nevada Humane Society.

Feb. 12 from 6:30 -8 p.m. "The Amazingness of Our Cat and Dog Friends: Understanding How They Perceive the World." Ever wonder how dogs and cats sense the world? This seminar helps you understand this as well as how they came to be our companions in the first place. It will deepen your understanding of how animals experience things and the many ways pets benefit people.

March 12 from 6:30 – 8 p.m. "Why Does My Dog Do That and How Do I Get Him to Stop?" This seminar discusses the most common problematic behaviors dog owners struggle with and gives suggestions to deal with these issues.

April 9 from 6:30-8 p.m. "Why Does My Cat Do That and How Do I Get Her to Stop?" This seminar discusses the most common problematic behaviors cat owners struggle with and gives suggestions to deal with these issues.

May 14 from 6:30 – 8 p.m. "Dog Bite Prevention for Parents" This seminar teaches parents, and others who work with children, how to read a dog's body language so you know if the dog is stressed when interacting with them. You will also learn what to teach your children so they are safe around dogs.

For more information on this program and the Humane Society, please see their website http://nevadahumanesociety.org/news/new-seminar-series-on-pet-behavior-now-offered/.

