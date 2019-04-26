New searchers graduate from Search and Rescue Academy

Five new members graduated from the Douglas County Sheriff's Search and Rescue Academy last week.

The academy was taught at the Douglas County Sheriff's Office by members of the Douglas County Search and Rescue Team, consisting of training in the classroom and practical training in the field. The graduation celebration was held at Carson Valley United Methodist Church in Gardnerville.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team provides emergency search and rescue services for the residents of and visitors to Douglas County, Nevada. They also provide emergency aid and assistance in times of natural and man-made disasters and provide assistance, as requested, to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and to neighboring counties in Nevada and California.

"The Douglas County Sheriff's Office sincerely thanks the members of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team, who continuously and unselfishly dedicate their time and efforts, and sacrifice time with their families, so citizens can return home safely to their families," Capt. Ron Michitarian said.