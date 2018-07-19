New salon opens in Genoa

The grand opening of the new Genoa Salon – A Passion for Beauty, located at 2292 Main St. in Genoa was Saturday.

Salon owner Linda Nicholudis previously owned a salon in Orange County, California. With years of advanced education and training, she is a former educator and mentor in the beauty industry. She specializes in hair coloring and haircuts.

Wedding specialist Jessica Hess, with more than 10 years of experience, will be working at the salon to provide clients with hair and makeup for weddings, photos and special events. The salon will also feature the photography of John T. Humphrey. Humphrey is well known for his photographs of the birds and wildlife of the Carson Valley.

The salon will welcome walk-ins, as well as appointments. Consultations are complimentary. For information, call 775-392-4844 or http://www.GenoaSalon.com.