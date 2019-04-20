New recycling drop-off in Minden

A new recycling drop-off location has been established by Minden's Public Works at their 1330 Buckeye Road facility.

Funded in part by a Nevada Division of Environmental Protection Recycling Program Grant, the project aims to increase Minden's rate of recycling by providing an easily accessible location for residents to drop-off plastic, glass, and aluminum for recycling. In addition to increasing recycling access to Minden residents, the goal of this project is to also decrease the amount of contamination that often comes with single stream recycling.

Contamination in recycling occurs when incorrect materials are placed in the recycling system, or when the items that are put into the system are contaminated with food waste, wrapped in plastic bags, or have any items other than the materials specified for recycling within each type of recycling container.

Here are some important tips to avoid recycling contamination when utilizing the Buckeye drop-off containers, and all other recycling services:

All recyclables should be empty, clean and dry (scrape or rinse residue from plastic food containers and let dry before recycling)

Always deposit recyclables loose into recycling containers (do not place them in a plastic bag and then throw them out – plastic bags cannot be recycled at most drop-off locations!)

If you are unsure about whether an item is recyclable, research that specific material or call the Nevada Recycling Hotline at 1 (800) 597-5865, and if you're still uncertain, throw it in the trash.