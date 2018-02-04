New Ranchos Aspen play equipment in place

While Gardnerville Ranchos tykes are already breaking in the new play equipment at Aspen Park, the county has scheduled a ceremony 11 a.m. Feb. 15.

"We were doing the final walk-through and there were 10 kids waiting to use the equipment," Community Service Director Scott Morgan said.

The new equipment was ready to go on Jan. 31.

Douglas County Parks & Recreation will be celebrating the installation of new park additions to park, 1375 Muir Ave.

County commissioners are expected to attend the dedication ceremony for the equipment and a paver walkway.

Construction on the new additions began more than a year ago with completion this winter.

After the brief ceremony, a free hot dog barbecue lunch will be provided. The outdoor event celebration will be subject to weather. For more information call 775-782-9829.

Ranchos Aspen Park opened in 1991. It was the first park built in the Ranchos, built on land provided by the Gardnerville Ranchos General Improvement District.