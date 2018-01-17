New radio station broadcasts to Douglas, Carson

A new volunteer-driven radio station began broadcasting from Duck Hill in Western Nevada on Wednesday, according to its owners.

KNVC 95.1 is a low-power FM radio station with its studio in the historic Adams House in Carson City Nevada.

Ten months ago, Joe McCarthy created a 501c3 nonprofit, The End of the Trail Broadcast Project, to manage and program the station on behalf of the Brewery Arts Center. The BAC was the original applicant with the FCC and agreed to turn over the licence to McCarthy at the end of a short holding period.

The site for their antenna and transmitter is on a radio tower on Duck Hill.

"The coverage area includes more than 100,000 people in Washoe, Eagle and Carson valleys, unprecedented coverage for a community radio station," Station Manager McCarthy said. "The full show schedule is available online at knvc.org. Listeners will be access the programming online through the website and on the dial."

Over the last nine months, Brian Bahouth built, tested and made ready to air more than 50 separate programs, 162 hours weekly of news, public affairs and a broad range of new and exciting music hosted by volunteer broadcasters. The programs have been selected by an independent Program Advisory Committee, a committee consisting of local residents from the greater community.

Recommended Stories For You

"We believe in community radio," Bahouth said. "As many people as possible should be broadcasters and producers — media should be made up of many voices in conversation with one another, holding each other accountable."

The weekly schedule includes shows on national and international news, health and wellness, Latino, Indigenous and African-American perspectives, Gender Equality, science and environmental programs, entrepreneurship, history, faith-based shows, eclectic music and more.

The station will also feature live broadcasts, local and syndicated arts and culture content and Spanish-language content.

"KNVC's programs embrace community engagement and localism at its core by sending its broadcasters out in the community to cover local sports, community events, political forums and cultural programs in nearly all the corners of our towns," said McCarthy, who also serves as development director. "It's been a long journey for the volunteers, supporters and contributors of KNVC. From FCC approval to licensing requirements and setup expenses, Bahouth and his Program Advisory Committee have achieved so much in such a short period of time. They shopped for cost-effective, nationally syndicated programs, deployed automation and syndication to fill out the original schedule, carefully created signature programs with local voices and built a safe platform to receive and encourage newcomers by offering help, training, mentoring and clear ground rules. Many of our local, volunteer broadcasters have had no previous experience working in radio."

Integral to KNVC's success has been the support it has received from the Brewery Arts Center and Carson Tahoe Hospital.

"We could not have launched the station without the generous support from these two wonderful community partners," he said. "The BAC houses KNVC for free in the historic Adams House. The BAC leases this beautiful building from Carson Tahoe Hospital for one dollar per year. KNVC now has the ability to meet its operating expenses without incurring an onerous facilities cost."

KNVC is volunteer driven.

"We want to talk to you if you have experience in database management, websites, social media, sound and recording technology, special events and more," Volunteer Coordinator Elaine Werlinger said. "Anyone with interest in helping who has the free time and supports the mission of a community voice through radio is welcome to apply. Community radio stations are built by both the people and businesses in the community. By working with our local communities, we're building a station from the ground up. It's an opportunity to learn and listen while helping to shape the station for the future."