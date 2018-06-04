New pedestrian crossing lights subject of Highway 50 work

Work started on Monday to install pedestrian safety improvements at Highway 50 in the Zephyr Cove area of Lake Tahoe.

Intermittent lane, roadway shoulder and sidewalk closures will take place along the highway near Lake Shore Boulevard through early July, primarily during the hours of 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays as the Nevada Department of Transportation installs the following pedestrian safety improvements:

■ Currently, there is one constantly-flashing pedestrian crossing light at the intersection of Highway 50 and Lake Shore Boulevard. The signal will be replaced with two electronic flashing pedestrian crossing beacons, known as rapid rectangular flashing beacons, allowing pedestrians to activate the signs to help stop traffic as they cross the street. One signal will be placed in advance of a roadway curve, giving drivers advance notice of any pedestrians crossing ahead.

■ Sidewalks will be improved for safer and easier pedestrian travel.

■ Overhead street lighting will be installed for enhanced visibility of pedestrians in the crosswalk.

The approximately $294,000 in improvements by contractor Par Electrical Contractors, Inc. will help improve safety for pedestrians crossing the highway, as well as for the as many as 20,000 drivers traveling the highway daily.

Recommended Stories For You

This year, the state will also install similar pedestrian safety enhancements on Highway 50 in Carson City and Dayton. In 2017, the department completed pedestrian safety improvements on Kietzke Lane and North Virginia Street in Reno. The improvements are part of the approximately $10 million in state highway funds NDOT dedicates to pedestrian safety improvements every year. Additionally, the state dedicates approximately $21 million annually in federal highway safety funds to roadway safety projects and programs.