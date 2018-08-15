New owners at Dance Workshop in Carson Valley

The Dance Workshop has announced that Erica Chipp-Adams and Oliver Adams have moved to Carson Valley to take over the management and ownership of the Dance Workshop Minden, alongside founder Ann Peters. The move has been in the works since November.

Erica is not a stranger to Carson Valley. She grew up here and began what would become her dance career at the Dance Workshop at the age of 4. Soon she was focusing on ballet and jazz in Carson City with Pinkerton Dance Academy, Ayako Britt, and private ballet lessons with Kyle Tucker and Rosine Bena.

When she was 15 she was accepted on full four-year scholarship to the Harid Conservatory in Boca Raton, Florida, where she studied ballet in the Vaganova (Russian) style. Upon graduation in 2004, she began her professional career with Festival Ballet Providence in Providence, Rhode Island, dancing notable roles in Cinderella, Rodeo, Pippi, and various Balanchine ballets.

In 2010 Erica joined Smuin Contemporary Ballet in San Francisco and was featured in works by world renowned choreographers Jiri Kylian, Val Caniparoli, Ma Cong, Trey McIntyre and Michael Smuin. She has been a summer guest artist with Sierra Nevada Ballet where she danced principal roles in Giselle, Coppelia, Romeo & Juliet and Cinderella.

Oliver is from Stoke-On-Trent, England and trained at the Elmhurst School for Dance in association with the Birmingham Royal Ballet. There he performed in classical works from Kenneth MacMillan and Peter Wright. Adams has performed with the Birmingham Royal Ballet, Slovak National Ballet, Sacramento Ballet, Diablo Ballet and Smuin Contemporary Ballet dancing in principal and soloist roles in Swan Lake, The Sleeping Beauty and works by Jiri Kylian and George Balanchine. He has also danced in contemporary works by Edward Liang, Septime Were, Trey McIntyre, KT Nelson and Post Ballet's Robert Dekkers. Adams has also choreographed for Sacramento Ballet, Sierra Nevada Ballet and the San Francisco Symphony.

Throughout their professional careers Erica and Oliver have taught a variety of styles of dance to students of all ages across the United States and Europe.

Oliver and Erica were married in July 2017. Although both loved the big city, they are excited to be back in Carson Valley to teach what has been their profession for so many years. They are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to inspire students with a love of life and dance in the coming season. They are also overjoyed and honored to carry on the legacy that was founded and created by Ann Peters and her late husband Craig.

An expanded class schedule is offered to students of all ages who want to learn to dance ballet, tap, jazz or hip hop. Private classes will also be offered upon request. Oliver and Erica believe that small class size maximizes learning and so space is limited and it is important to reserve your place soon. Call 775-782-8717 to enroll or enroll online at http://www.danceworkshoponline.com.