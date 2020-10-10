New Minden roundabout rounds out roadwork

Construction of a fourth Carson Valley roundabout will close Heybourne Road at the entrance to Winhaven starting 6:30 a.m. Monday.

Residents of the Minden neighborhood will be detoured down Shantel Drive and Sanford Way 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Nov. 25.

Commuters on Buckeye will be detoured onto a temporary road to the south, according to Douglas County.

County officials expect the replacement of three culverts that closed Centerville Lane between Foothill Road and Highway 88 should be completed and the road reopened today.

Meanwhile, a sidewalk project that closed the northbound slow lane on Main Street Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center was wrapping up on Thursday.

New crossing lights at High School and Mill streets aren’t expected to be ready for 2-3 weeks.

There have been a few delays in the project, which was bedeviled by Gardnerville’s early 20th Century infrastructure.

Started Aug. 10, it was supposed to be done in mid-September, Town Manager Erik Nilssen said.

Drainage is a challenge for most projects in Gardnerville and this one wasn’t any exception.

Nilssen said that if the planned grades had been followed for the storm drains they would have wound up over the sidewalk instead of under it.

As it is the drains are so shallow that the sidewalks required rebar to reinforce them.

Nilssen said that because the project went past its contracted timing, it appears that it will be up to $80,000 when done.

On Tuesday, the Gardnerville Town Board voted 5-0 to extend a construction management contract with Lumos and Associates to complete the project.

Because the project is partially funding with federal money, an inspector needs to be onsite full time.

The town budgeted $100,000 for the project.

A flashing crosswalk light is scheduled to be installed at the entrance to Kingslane after work on the sidewalk and Martin Slough is completed next fall. The Nevada Department of Transportation is scheduled to repave Highway 395 through Gardnerville in 2022, according to the state’s web site.

The $6.2 million project will take up the deteriorating pavement on Main Street between Waterloo Lane and First Street in Minden.

Spokeswoman Meg Ragonese said that crosswalk improvements will be included in that work.

“The project will excavate and repave approximately 2 inches of highway surface,” she said. “As a critical element to enhance pedestrian safety, select pedestrian ramps, sidewalks and driveways will be added on the corridor, and three flashing pedestrian crossing beacons installed for safer crossings on other sections of the highway.”

The state also plans to repave 12 miles Highway 395 through the Pine Nuts from the stateline north to around Bodie Flat. That project is budgeted to cost $10.1 million.