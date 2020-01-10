New Minden Civil Air Patrol commander named

A new squadron commander for the Douglas County Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol was installed by the Nevada CAP Wing Commander in December.

At a regular CAP meeting last month, Civil Air Patrol State Commander, Lt. Col Deborah Pierce, swore in Capt. Fred LaSor as the latest commander of the Minden squadron. Capt. LaSor has long been involved in flight activities at the Minden Airport, both in gliders and powered aircraft. He takes over command of the squadron from Lt. Col Russell Smith, who served in that position for a little more than two years.

Communicating with CAP members following the swearing in, Capt LaSor expressed his intention to continue the good management that had characterized his predecessor’s command. During Lt. Col Smith’s time as squadron commander, the Douglas County Squadron increased its membership in both the cadet and senior squadrons, and joined resources with Douglas County Emergency Management specialists to improve emergency preparedness.

At the conclusion of Lt. Col Smith’s tenure, he was named Nevada’s Squadron Commander of the Year, a high honor recognizing his leadership and hard work.

CAP training reached a high tempo over the past two years, practicing different search and rescue techniques using the squadron’s Cessna 182 aircraft as well as radio direction finding equipment. The Douglas County Squadron also has a very active glider training program with instruction available to cadets and senior members.

The Minden CAP Squadron meets at the Minden Airport at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month. People interested in getting involved in emergency services are invited to attend a meeting and talk to current members about joining, or about having their youngsters between the ages of 11 and 18 become members.