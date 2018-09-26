New mentor joins Tahoe Youth & Family Services

Misty Stewart is the Mentor/Primary Intervention Program Manager for Tahoe Youth & Family Services.

She has lived in Northern Nevada since 2003 and her husband grew up here. They have four children and five grandchildren. Her grandparents moved here in 1988, soon to follow her parents relocated here in 1995 and Stewart shortly thereafter.

"Misty is really looking forward to working with the families in our community," said Tahoe Youth & Family Services Executive Director Karen Carey. "One thing she has learned through the years is there is not a one size fits all approach for families."

Previously, she worked for Live Violence Free as a coordinator in Alpine County where her focus was sexual assault, domestic violence and child abuse prevention. She also worked for American Comprehensive Counseling Services as an addictions intern and case manager.

"We need to meet our community families where they are at in the present moment" Stewart said.

Carey said Stewart fully embraces Tahoe Youth's vision to promote the healthy development of children, families and individuals through counselling, mentoring and preventative services.

Stewart said she believes everything in her past has lead her to work in prevention.

Her education has been concentrated in addictions studies, Praxis International Training and she is certified in parents as teachers.

Tahoe Youth & Family Services currently has six children in need of mentors here in Douglas County.

You can reach Stewart at (775) 782-4202 ext. 104 or visit http://www.tahoeyouth.org) for more information about volunteering as a mentor or obtaining a mentor.

Tahoe Youth & Family Services is a nonprofit organization that has been serving youth and families in South Lake Tahoe since 1971 and in Douglas County since 2005.