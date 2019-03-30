New manager at Minden-Tahoe Airport

Minden-Tahoe Airport has a new manager after longtime manager Bobbi Thompson responded to a family emergency in Ohio.

Chris Johnson said Thompson is providing support to the airport.

In an email to The Record-Courier she said she would be returning at some point in the future.

"She's airport director and is available if I need her," Johnson said last week. "In the course of the day-to-day operation of the airport, I regularly reach out to her. She is still involved with the Visitor's Authority, but is doing everything remotely."

Johnson is chairman of the Indian Hills General Improvement District board.

He served as a combat engineer in the U.S. Army before joining the staff at Minden-Tahoe Airport in 2011.

Johnson actually works for ABS Aviation, which has run the airport since 2010.

They are in the middle of an eight-year contract that expires Dec. 31, 2023.

Thompson came to the airport with ABS when the county first granted the contract.

In addition to the visitor's authority, Thompson has also served on the Reno Air racing Association Board.

Thompson brought nationally famous military acrobatic teams to the airport on three occasions.

Johnson said the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are scheduled to return to the Minden-Tahoe Airport on Oct. 3, 2020.

He said this year they plan on doing events this year, including having the B-17 Flying Fortress "Sentimental Journey" visit in the first week of September and the B-29 Super Fortress "Friends of Doc" in October.

Minden Wave Week celebrating soaring at the Airport is April 8-12. Events include discussions on the Sierra Wave, the Airbus Perlan II Stratospheric glider and a dinner at the Genoa Town Hall on April 12. For more information, call 782-9595.