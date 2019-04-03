New hours announced for building, engineering and planning

Douglas County's Community Development Department announced a change to the public service counter hours for Building, Engineering, and Planning Departments. The new public hours will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The counter will be closed for all holidays observed by Douglas County.

The public counter closes at 3 p.m. weekdays for staff to close the books, reconcile the work entered each day and perform the nightly deposit in a timely manner.

The department is currently in the pilot phase of these new hours and may consider some adjustments in the future to ensure its serving the public with quality timely service.

"The department would like to thank you for your continued support," Community Development Director Tom Dallaire said. "We welcome any feedback regarding the change in hours."

Those with questions may contact Dallaire at 775-782-6201.