New group handling rental complaints

Douglas County would like to advise the public the process for reporting issues with Vacation Home Rental properties in the Tahoe Township in Douglas County has changed. Effective immediately, a new third-party administer, HdL, will handle VHR complaints. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will continue to handle noise and parking violations. As a reminder, a VHR is defined as one or more dwelling units, including either a single-family, detached or multiple-family attached unit, rented for the purpose of overnight lodging for a period of not more than 28 days.

“It is important to the County that we provide a way for our residents and visitors to effectively report issues and concerns involving VHR’s,” said Patrick Cates, Douglas County Manager. “Moving forward we will work in collaboration with the Sheriff’s Office and HdL to resolve and respond to complaints in a timely manner.”

Noise and Parking Complaints

For non-emergency issues the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will respond in person to any complaints related to noise and/or parking. In these cases, please contact Douglas County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 775-782-5126. If you feel there is an emergency, call 911.

All Other Complaints

Non noise or parking complaints should be directed to HdL. HdL work diligently to investigate and resolve complaints received. Contact HdL at DouglasCounty@hdlgov.com or (775) 238-4135.

HdL is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If a complaint is made after hours, HdL will initiate an investigation and take necessary action the following business day.