New Great Life Church gets town’s blessing

A new addition to the Highway to Heaven passed muster last week after the Gardnerville Town Board approved the design of the Great Life Church, located on Centerville Lane.

Pastor Larry Spivey said there are only about 30 parishioners of his church now, but that he hopes to grow that congregation once the doors are open.

The congregation is now meeting at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center in a room rented from the county.

“The bathrooms were so small you had to back into them,” Spivey joked during the town board meeting.

The new church will share a driveway with Animal Medical Services. It is flanked by Carson Valley United Methodist Church and St. Gall Catholic Church.

Representative Nate Tolbert said the project will be done in three phases, with the first 4,744-square-foot phase serving as the main structure until enough funds are raised to build the rest.

“Hopefully we’ll fill up in the next 60 days,” Spivey said.

The first phase consists of a worship sanctuary and fellowship hall on the southeast corner of the parcel. The second phase would be west of the first phase and connected by a breezeway, according to plans submitted to the town. Future phases would include a gym and event wall, but those would return to the town board for design review.

Of concern to one resident was the narrowness of the driveway shared by the church and the veterinarian. An estimated 126 vehicle trips would be generated on Sunday, which is when the clinic is closed.

High Sierra Fellowship in under construction on Gilman Avenue just the other side of Main Street in Gardnerville.