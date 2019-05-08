New Gardnerville manager starts May 18

County Engineer Erik Nilssen will take the position of Gardnerville town manager effective May 18.

Nilssen made the announcement during public comment at Tuesday’s town board meeting.

Named the town’s top candidate at an April 29 special meeting, Nilssen has been undergoing a background check and negotiating with town attorney Jennifer Yturbide.

“I recognize that there were 40-some applicants for this job,” he said. “I can’t promise that staff, the public or the board will always agree with every decision I make, but I will promise the board, staff and the public that I will always do my best to make the best decision, because I recognize that if I don’t, there are 40-some people who would love to have the opportunity.”

Nilssen said he was looking forward to coming to work with Gardnerville.

“I look forward to the challenges that will come with being the town of Gardnerville’s manager,” he said. “I look forward to working with each of you.”

Board members voted to keep Carol Louthan in her role as interim town manager through June 30 at the latest to aid in Nilssen’s transition into the position.

Nilssen is a Minden resident, who has been Douglas County engineer since 2012. He holds a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Nevada, Reno, and a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Arizona State University.

He previously served as senior civil engineer for the city of Mesa, Arizona. He is a licensed professional engineer in Nevada and Arizona, and is a certified floodplain manager and water rights surveyor.

Nilssen will make $113,000 a year as Gardnerville manager. The salary range for the position was $83,054-$124,592.

He will replace Tom Dallaire, who took the job as county community development director after Mimi Moss retired.

Dallaire was the third town manager hired as a county department head over the course of a year. Public Works Director Phil Ritger was Genoa town manager until October 2018. Former Minden Town Manager Jenifer Davidson started the trend when she was hired as assistant county manager. In that capacity she served as interim county manager for the five months before Patrick Cates was hired.

Gardnerville is one of three unincorporated towns in Carson Valley. It has its own tax rate and elected board, which is advisory to the county. The town maintains its own streets, parks and operates a trash service, which is mandatory within its boundaries.