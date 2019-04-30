The new Carson Valley Community Food Closet building will officially open May 6.

Kurt Hildebrand

Workers and clients of Carson Valley Community Food Closet will be celebrating Sies De Mayo this year with the opening of their brand new building.

Five years after planning started, the $1.4 million new food closet opens May 6 at 1255 Waterloo Lane.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held in July 2018 on the 10,000 square foot structure that dwarfs the 5, 160-square-foot Hussman Building housing the current food closet and the Family Support Council since 1996.

The Food Closet was founded in 1988 by a coalition of Valley churches, service clubs and social service officials.

In June of that year, Caesars Tahoe employees provided the first big blast of food by donating 1,300 cans.

One of the founders, Carson Valley United Methodist Church Pastor Pete Nelson joked that before the donation the closet’s inventory consisted of a single turkey.

Director Sarah Sanchez said the expansion will allow the food closet to consolidate their distribution and storage, which is currently off site donated by the Park Ranch.

“In addition to having both pieces of our operation under one roof, the new building will feature a larger lobby, bathrooms for our recipients, administrative offices, additional parking spaces, and a kitchen and learning center,” Sanchez said.

The creation of the facility was made possible through a community development block grant which funded engineering and design by Three Castles Engineering, a Bringing More to the Table capital campaign which raised $1.4 million with the help of more than 120 donors, including supporters from outside Douglas County.

Lead gifts included support from Cristek Interconnects, Pacific Radomes and a $200,000 matching grant from the Fairweather Foundation. These generous community gifts, along with an outpouring of support from individuals and businesses, helped the Food Closet surpass its initial Phase I goal of $400,000. A substantial contribution of $787,000 to complete the project then came from the William N. Pennington Foundation. Central Sierra Construction Inc. was then hired and thus the facility was constructed.

Donations will be accepted 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday. Closet staff will conduct tours of the building on 9-11 a.m. and 4-6 p.m. June 13. For more information call 775-782-3711 or visit http://www.thefoodcloset.org.