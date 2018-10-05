New extension educator named

A new University of Nevada Extension Educator has been named for Douglas County.

Lindsay Chichester, extension educator with the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension office begins her work with Douglas County on Oct. 15. She will be replacing the outgoing extension educator Steve Lewis.

Chichester has a master of science in animal science, a master of arts in speech communication, and a PhD in Agricultural Sciences. She received both degrees from West Texas A&M University in Canyon, Texas.

In 2010, she began working in Extension with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where she was a member of the beef team, focusing on animal care and youth animal science. In January 2016, she became an Extension Educator in Carson City. During her time in Carson City, she was instrumental in establishing the Carson City Fair and focused programming on social media.

Chichester grew up on a cattle and sheep ranch in Northern California and was a 10-year 4-H member in Lyon County. In her spare time, Lindsay enjoys four-wheeling, fishing, hunting, reading, and spending time with her family.