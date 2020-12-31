New clerk-treasurer opens first meeting of 2021

Next week will see one of new Clerk-Treasurer Amy Poole Burgans first official acts when she presides at the Jan. 4 Douglas County Board of Commissioners meeting.

Burgans was appointed Dec. 17 by Douglas County commissioners to replace Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Lewis, who announced she was resigning from the elected post the week before.

Three new county commissioners will be sworn in via an online meeting 9 a.m. Monday and then will meet virtually at 1 p.m. Republicans Danny Tarkanian, Mark Gardner and Walt Nowosad won election to the board during the 2020 election cycle.

The clerk serves as chairwoman of the board before commissioners elect a new chairman and vice chairman.

Burgans is not a stranger to the board, having served as administrative assistant to county commissioners for a year and a half. Prior to that she worked for the City of South Lake Tahoe for seven years as a code enforcement officer.

“I am humbled to join the Office of the Clerk/Treasurer and serve the residents of Douglas County,” said Burgans. “I wish Kathy Lewis success in her new position, and I’m walking into this appointment ready and willing to learn from the team who has built a strong foundation for the office.”

She is an 8-year veteran of the U.S. Army where she was a military police officer.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Management and is the mother of five children.

Much of Monday’s meeting will be occupied with presentations on Nevada’s ethics and open meeting rules. The board of commissioners will divvy up the various committee assignments between them.

Appointments to the county’s boards and commissions, including planning commissioner and other advisory boards are scheduled for Jan. 7. That may include confirmation of the appointment of a new Genoa Town Board member. Minden is also seeking a new town board member after the resignation of Matt Bernard.

Douglas County is advertising for a new member of the Regional Transportation Commission. Applicants are required to live in the Town of Gardnerville. Applications are being accepted through 5 p.m. Jan. 15. The appointment will take place Feb. 4.