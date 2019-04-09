New charges filed in motorhome pursuit

A California man accused of leading a fiery motorhome chase through Carson Valley last summer will be released to a hold on warrants out of Washoe County.

Christopher Debastiani, 47, was arraigned Tuesday on three charges of assault with a deadly weapon in addition to a charge of attempting eluding.

Debastiani is denying all the charges. Attorney Kris Brown submitted evidence that Debastiani is facing charges of eluding and domestic battery in Washoe, both felonies with a combined bail of $15,000.

She asked that DeBastiani be released on his own recognizance to be transported to Washoe to face those charges, which predate Debastiani's alleged wild ride from Stateline to Gardnerville in August 2018.

Brown said that no attorney has been appointed to represent Debastiani in the Washoe charges and that would be a hindrance to a global resolution in the case.

Prosecutor Ric Casper argued said he was concerned that if something happened in Washoe County that resulted in the charges being dropped or bail reduced he would not return to Douglas County for a July 31 trial.

Casper pointed out that DeBastiani didn't appear for a January hearing, cut off a GPS monitor and was found in Nebraska where he was arrested on the failure to appear warrant.

"He's an extreme flight risk," Casper said.

Brown said Debastiani told her his previous attorney said he wouldn't have to appear in court until his jury trial. Debastiani waived his preliminary hearing in Tahoe Township Justice Court in December and failed to appear in district court in January.

Young warned Debastiani that the authorities found him once and they could find him again if he was released from the Washoe County hold.

He ordered a May 7 status hearing, by which time Debastiani should be arraigned in Washoe County and an attorney appointed.