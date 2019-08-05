New audit panel members picked

Ranchos resident Kirby D. Mays and Stateline resident Mark Hart were appointed to the Douglas County Audit Committee on Thursday.

Douglas County commissioners sorted through five applicants for the panel that was created in the wake of the $1 million Tiregate thefts.

The list included former County Commissioner and School Board Trustee Dave Brady and Clerk-Treasurer Ted Thran. But when making the motion, Commissioner Larry Walsh said he would prefer to see new blood on the panel.

Commissioner Dave Nelson, who sits on the panel, said members mostly review county policies.

Commissioners voted 3-2 for the new members.

Greg Brown was approved to fill a position on the Genoa Historic District Committee.

Brown lives outside the district, but since there were no other candidates, he was selected.