New art gallery opening May 1

Prism Photographics announced the new Art Gallery@Prism, located inside the old Bently Wool Warehouse in Minden, will be featuring up to 30 regional artists from communities of Northern Nevada to the Sierra Nevada. Highlighting the inaugural event will be a ribbon cutting on 4-7 p.m. May 1, unless closures from the coronavirus continue.

“This is all happening because of La Vonne La Tulip Vasick who is the brain-child of the gallery makeover, said Prism owner Mike Miller. “Without her, and her team, this would have been difficult for just myself to pull off, and I am very pleased to provide much needed gallery space for many talented artists.”

“I am overwhelmed at the responses from so many talented, impressive and award-winning regional artists,” Vasick said. “We’ve had nearly 100 artists submit their request to show at the gallery.”

Vasick said she was inspired to create Art Gallery@Prism because of the wide array of regional artists.

“So much talent and so few opportunities for exposure,” she said. “I envisioned a fresh look at regional art as a bonus for our local community.”

Artists Kristy Dial and Dana Childs will join photographers Kathy Port and Kim Hunter Steed at the gallery.

“This team is a rare combination of art business professionals,” Vasick said. “I feel I chose wisely and we have this amazing highly creative energy amongst us.”

One of the goals the team at Art Gallery@Prism has is to work with others in the community to draw tourism into town.

“We want to be woven into the fabric of the Carson Valley art community by offering superior art and services to both art buyers, tourists and the local art community,” said gallery coordinator, Dana Childs. “We are honored and delighted to bring such fine art from the surrounding region into our home town.”