New Adult Education facility open

Completing high school doesn't always work out for some due to various reasons, but that doesn't mean they should be deprived of a diploma or high school equivalency.

Douglas County School District's Adult Education classes are designed to help adults achieve their goals and the classes now have a designated space behind Western Nevada College Douglas campus and ASPIRE Academy in Minden for that purpose.

"If they have the courage to walk through that door they've already took the first step and we have the resources to make their goals happen," said Adult Education prep teacher Gaye Tyndall.

Adult education classes have been offered for many years in Douglas County through the Douglas County School District and became it's own entity in 2013.

Since then more than 60 clients have completed the program earning either an adult diploma or high school equivalency.

The ages of completion ranges from 19-50 years old and all have different reasons behind their goals.

"Some need a diploma for employment or for their own satisfaction and others want to show their loved ones that education is important and it's never too late to earn a diploma or anything for that manner," said ASPIRE principal Marty Swisher.

"Many of them have jobs, families and other commitments, but they still come in and are determined to reach their goals. One client is coming in every opportunity available because he is that determined to earn an adult diploma. It's a humbling experience to witness."

Tyndall said the teachers are one of the major reasons for the program's success rate.

"Our teachers are teachers in Douglas County who give their time for the adults who come in," she said. "They base their class on where the client is and what they need to focus on."

Upon signing up for the classes, clients are evaluated by individual skills and needs for the best curriculum to complete the program and tests.

The tests focus on six areas of study; science, social studies, reading, math, grammar and an evidence based essay.

Different credit requirements are needed to obtain the Adult Diploma or High School Equivalency visit douglasadulted.weebly.com for more information.

Douglas County School District also offers night HSE credit recovery classes Monday and Wednesday. The classes are organized in group instruction format, individualized format or a combination of both. Courses offered are American Government, U.S. History, World History, Computer Literacy, English, Health, Mathematics, Science and individualized HSE study. Check with a program counselor for new program offerings or changes in the schedule.

"Our goal is to get the word out and let people know we are here and what we offer,' said Tyndall. "We have the resources, but they have to make that choice and commitment."

Adult Education classes are offered 8-11 a.m. and 5-8 p.m. Monday and Wednesday at 1680 Bently Parkway, Minden. For more information about Douglas County School District's Adult Education program, specific class schedule times, admission information and more call Leslie 775-392-1475 or douglasadulted.weebly.com