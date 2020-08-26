Nevada senator hosts 24th Tahoe Summit

The 24th annual Lake Tahoe Summit wasn’t much for photo ops on Tuesday, since it could only be held virtually due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto hosted the summit which was first held in 1997 and has seen two sitting presidents visit the Lake.

“Like so many Nevadans, I’m relying on the healing power of being outdoors right now, whether to enjoy a sunset, tend to a garden, or walk off the cares of the day,” she said. “As the name of this year’s summit reminds us, Tahoe is strong and resilient. Born from a lava flow that cut off the Truckee River, the lake here is 24 million years old. It has withstood flames and floods, drought and disaster. And the enduring beauty of this place is even more important as Americans cope with the coronavirus pandemic.”

On Monday, the state unveiled the Nevada Climate initiative website at climateaction.nv.gov.

The site reports that Las Vegas and Reno are the two fastest warming cities in the United States, according to a study conducted by Climate Central and The Weather Channel.

The initiative includes an online public survey and a schedule of virtual listening sessions.

The date was also marked by the unveiling of a Lake Tahoe commemorative coin, which will be minted in November at the Nevada State Museum’s coin press in Carson City.

This year is the 150th anniversary of the opening of the U.S. Mint in Carson City, which opened in 1870.

The coin will be engraved in honor of the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency.

“Five decades ago, two states came together to forge an historic partnership to protect this irreplaceable natural resource from harm,” TRPA Executive Director Joanne S. Marchetta said. “This coin is symbolic of the enduring strength of the cooperative spirit that formed TRPA and of the legacy that we leave behind.”

Proceeds from commemorative coin purchases will benefit environmental education work through the Lake Tahoe Commemorative Coin Education Fund managed in partnership with Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation. Projects include the Tahoe In Depth environmental newspaper, Take Care Tahoe, the League to Save Lake Tahoe’s Eyes on the Lake project, Washoe Tribe initiatives, and the Nevada State Museum, according to TRPA.

To purchase a coin, sign up at http://www.trpa.org/coin.

Only 1,645 coins will be minted, a tip of the hat to Lake Tahoe’s deepest point in feet, the agency said. The coin will be available as a single collector’s item or as a desktop display with prices beginning around $125. Minting is expected to begin in November and coins will be shipped as they become available.