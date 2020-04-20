Nevada puts in early fire restrictions

In an effort to protect firefighters and first responders, as well as Nevada’s communities and natural resources, state and federal land management agencies are enacting coordinated Nevada-wide fire restrictions.

“Given the unprecedented and challenging circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 health crisis, and in accordance with Governor Sisolak’s Stay Home For Nevada initiative, the Nevada Division of Forestry (NDF), the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM), and the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) – Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest are mandating early fire restrictions throughout Nevada effective Wednesday, April 15 until further notice,” said a press release.

Affected areas include the following:

State of Nevada – All Nevada Division of Forestry managed areas, including roads and trails on state lands and within all Nevada State Parks and Recreation Areas.

USFS – All lands administered by the Humboldt-Toyaibe National Forest in Nevada and parts of California (link to map).

BLM – A statewide Fire Prevention Order will be in effect for all BLM administered lands

Fire restrictions and prevention orders prohibit the following on State of Nevada and USFS land:

Igniting, building, maintaining, attending or using a fire (using wood, charcoal or any other material), campfire or stove fire except a portable stove using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, trailer, or building.

Fire restrictions and prevention orders prohibit the following on BLM land:

Campfires – Campfires, charcoal and stove fires are only allowed within an area that is clear of any vegetation for a minimum of 6 feet in all directions. It is preferred to utilize agency approved fire structures or rock rings.

Smoking – Smoking is only permitted within an area that is clear of any vegetation for a minimum of 3 feet in all directions.

This year, Nevada has already experienced 27 wildfires burning more than 170 acres, all caused by human activities that could have been prevented. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, enacting early fire restrictions is necessary to ease the strain on Nevada’s first responders, who provide critical lifesaving and property and land-protection services year-round.

Nevadans are still encouraged to enjoy the Silver State’s diverse wildlands and outdoor spaces – safely and responsibly – by following social distancing guidelines, recreating close to home, and avoiding group gatherings of 10 or more people. Possession of a shovel, fire extinguisher or at least five gallons of water should be readily available in the event of an unintentional fire start.

For more information contact the BLM-State Headquarters at 775-885-6000; or the Nevada Division of Forestry at 775-684-2709.