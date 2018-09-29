Nevada parks open for free on Saturday

Nevada's parks will all be open to the public and free on Saturday in honor of Nevada Public Lands Day.

A spokesman said that includes not only entrance fees but camping and boating.

Parks Administrator Eric Johnson said the purpose is to encourage Nevadans to discover the many recreational opportunities at Nevada's 15 parks.

He said it's also an opportunity for visitors to take the passport challenge by picking up a parks passport. Once they get it stamped at all 15 parks, they earn a free annual day-use pass to all Nevada State Parks.