Nevada Historical Society collectibles show May 4

Many a Nevadan has come across an old gaming token or piece of casino memorabilia at an estate sale, auction or as a family hand-me-down and wondered, "is this worth anything?"

Or perhaps you've been thinking of getting into collecting such items and wonder how to get started.

Those question can be answered at the 4th annual American Gaming Archives Chip Dig and Collectibles Show on May 4 at the Nevada Historical Society. The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will feature a number of vendors who specialize in vintage casino chips and collectibles.

Vendors include: Steve Blust: Casino chips, books and cards; Bill Judge: Vintage Lake Tahoe and Reno casino memorabilia; Robert McColum: Casino chips and casino collectibles; Bud Meyer: Casino chips and casino collectibles; Steve Passalacqua: Casino chips and casino collectibles; Curt Squires: Casino chips, tokens and casino collectibles.

In addition, the NorCal Casino Chip Club will hold its monthly meeting and trade event in concert with the Chip Dig.

The Historical Society's research library will be closed for the duration of this event.

The Nevada Historical Society's American Gaming Archives were created in 2006 as a home for gambling history in both manuscript and artifact form. The archive's collection includes records and artifacts from the major gambling manufacturing companies that sold gaming paraphernalia throughout the United States and the Caribbean.

The Nevada Historical Society is located at 1650 N. Virginia St., Reno, on the University of Nevada, Reno campus.