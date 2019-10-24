Nevada day events

RSVP NEVADA DAY CARNIVAL

Carnival rides for adults and children, live music, food booths, craft vendors & more. Kicks off at Thursday in Mills Park. Thursday hours: 5-9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday: noon to 9 p.m.; Sunday: noon to 8 p.m

All-day ride wristbands are $30; $5 Discount Coupons available at RSVP website, RSVP office, & RSVP booth. Information, http://www.nevadaruralrsvp.org.

HISTORICAL EAST-SIDE TOUR

Join Bernie Allen and Eileen Cohen at 10 a.m. Friday for a two-mile walking tour of the historical east side of Carson City. Tour begins at the Capitol steps. Information, 775-883-7264.

HISTORICAL WEST-SIDE TOUR

Begins at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the front courtyard of the Nevada State Museum. This approximately 90-minute walking tour will highlight the homes, churches and schools of early Carson City. Information, Debbie Lane, 775-841-4456.

NEVADA STATE MUSEUM

The Nevada State Museum is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Free admission on Friday and Saturday. Information, 775-687-4810 or museums.nevadaculture.org/nsmcc.

LA KA LEL BE NEVADA DAY POW WOW

The pow wow takes place the MAC, 1860 Russell Way. Grand entry times are 7 p.m. Friday; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday; and noon Sunday.

PANCAKE BREAKFAST AT GOVERNOR’S MANSION

The pancake breakfast 7-9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Governor’s Mansion, 606 N. Mountain St., hosted by the Carson City Republican Women’s Club. Cost is $6 for adults and $3 for kids 10 and younger. Information, http://www.ccrwclub.com or Mary Burgoon, 775-315-0993.

NEVADA BUILDERS WOMEN’S COUNCIL PANCAKE BREAKFAST AT RED’S OLD 395 GRILL

The 20th annual Nevada Builders Foundation, Nevada Day Breakfast Buffet at Red’s Old 395 Grill, 1055 S. Carson St., is 6-9 a.m. Saturday. Tickets $6 in advance or before 7 a.m. Parade Day. Tickets bought after 7 a.m. are $8. Information, http://www.NevadaBuilders.org/Nevada-day-breakfast-buffet/

30TH ANNUAL NEVADA DAY CLASSIC RUN/WALK

Starts 8 a.m. Saturday at the corner of Telegraph and Curry streets. Regular registration is $35 through Friday; race day registration is $40. Information, http://www.tahoemtnmilers.org/nevada-day-classic.html

CARSON VICTORY ROLLERS

The second annual “Battle for the Silver Skate” No. B4SS Tournament. Six teams from Nevada, California, and Idaho will battle it out at the Carson City Community Center 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Information, https://carsonvictoryrollers.yapsody.com.

RE/MAX NEVADA DAY BALLOON LAUNCH

Balloons launch near Carson Mall at 8 a.m. Information, 775-882-2600.

NEVADA DAY PARADE

Military fly-over signals the start of the parade at 10 a.m.

46TH ANNUAL WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SINGLE JACK DRILLING CONTEST

The World Championship Single Jack Rock Drilling Contest takes place about 11 a.m. in Max Casino parking lot.

NEVADA DAY BEARD CONTEST

Held immediately following the parade, the Beard Contest takes place on the main stage at McFadden Plaza.

35TH ANNUAL CHILI FEED

Sen. Jackie Rosen will host the annual Chili Feed at the Carson Nugget’s upstairs Banquet Center from noon-2 p.m. Admission is free.

GOVERNOR’S MANSION TOURS

Tours of the Governor’s Mansion, 2-4 p.m. at 606 N. Mountain St.

TELEGRAPH SQUARE BLOCK PARTY

The Trippin King Snakes from 3-6 p.m. in Telegraph Square.

NEVADA DAY FREE CONCERT

The Capital City Community Band performs at 2 p.m. at the Amphitheater in the Legislative Mall. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.