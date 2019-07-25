Negotiations underway in flooding lawsuit

It has been four years since storm clouds last gathered over the Pine Nuts and sent torrents of rain and mud into the Johnson Lane neighborhood.

A lawsuit has been wending its way through Douglas County’s district court for three of those years.

A possible settlement is in the wind for the suit filed against the county by nearly three-dozen Carson Valley property owners.

A two-month trial set for this month was vacated in March and retired Douglas County District Judge Dave Gamble was tapped to preside over a settlement conference.

The trial was originally set for July 8, four years to the day that the last major flood hit Johnson Lane in 2015.

According to emergency managers, flooding that week damaged 162 properties and did $2.2 million in damage to public infrastructure. That July was the sixth wettest on record with 1.14 inches falling in Minden, where records have been kept since 1906.

It was the second year in a row flooding sent water and mud into the neighborhood. On July 20, 2014, a monsoon dropped 1.21 inches of rain in 80 minutes on Hot Springs Mountain, near the Douglas-Carson line.

None of the flooding rose to the level of a disaster, Federal Emergency Management Agency personnel determined. Even with flood insurance, there would have been no reimbursement for damage to landscaping and yards.

The lawsuit was filed June 1, 2016, by the Reno firm of Maddox, Segerblom & Canepa representing the homeowners.

A large percentage of the two-dozen homes involved in the lawsuit are on Stewart Avenue, Esaw Street, Raeline Lane and Downs Drive, the others are located in various locations around the neighborhood.

Douglas County is represented by the Reno law firm of Thorndall, Armstrong, Delk, Balkenbush and Eisinger.