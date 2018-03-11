Neddenriep renews naming senior center dining room donation

Neddenriep Financial has generously contributed over the past three years to be the Douglas County Community Services Foundation 2018 Naming Right sponsor for the Douglas County Community and Senior Center, located on Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville, Nevada. Their donation of $4,000 will instate a display of their name prominently on the Senior Center dining room entrance for one year.

Neddenriep Financial is a local accounting firm serving Minden, Gardnerville, South Lake Tahoe and the surrounding areas of Carson Valley. They are committed to helping clients with high quality tax preparation and financial planning.

The Douglas County Community Services Foundation extends their appreciation to Neddenriep Financial for supporting the Douglas County Senior Center