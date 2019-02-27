Nearly 60 Douglas art students recognized

More than 50 Douglas County art students were among more than 700 creative teens across Northern Nevada recognized for their original artwork submitted to this year's Scholastic Art Awards.

The list released on Tuesday included 13 Carson Valley Middle and 43 Douglas High school students, who submitted 128 works of art for consideration.

A panel of local judges sorted through more than 2,250 works submitted in 16 categories for the Northern Nevada visual arts component of the 2019 Scholastic Arts and Writing Awards, overseen by the Nevada Museum of Art. Award winners will be honored with a ceremony at the Nevada Museum of Art, in downtown Reno, at 6 p.m. March 14.

Judges spent two days deliberating over which submissions would receive awards based on originality, technical skills and the emergence of a personal vision. From the submissions chosen to receive awards, 173 artworks were selected for Gold Key awards. These works, including nearly two dozen from Douglas artists, will go on to compete at the national level and have the chance to be recognized as the best up-and-coming artists in the nation. Judges selected 247 additional artworks to receive the Silver Key award for outstanding achievement at the regional level. The panel selected 530 submissions to receive Honorable Mention recognition. Finally, students demonstrating exceptional talent will be awarded scholarships. This record-breaking year saw more artwork submissions than ever before resulting in a historical amount of awards given.

The Scholastic Art and Writing Awards is the longest-running recognition initiative for creative teens. Since 1999 the Nevada Museum of Art has overseen the Northern Nevada regional visual arts component of the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards.

The Museum will partner with the Holland Project Gallery to present the 2019 Scholastic Art Award winning works, on display through March 15. Gold Key winners will be exhibited at the Holland Project Gallery, 140 Vesta St., Reno. American Visions Award Nominees will be on display at the Nevada Museum of Art, Donald W. Reynolds Center for the Visual Arts, E. L. Wiegand Gallery located at 160 W. Liberty St., in downtown Reno.

The 2019 Scholastic Art Awards Ceremony will be held at the Nevada Museum of Art at 6 p.m., March 14. Award-winning students and their guests are asked to RSVP by Friday to jacque.dawson@nevadaart.org. Due to limited space, award-winning students may bring up to two guests and educators may bring one guest.