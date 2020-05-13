Nearly 4,100 mail-in ballots received, so far

Nearly a tenth of the mail-in ballots sent to active voters in Douglas County have been returned as undeliverable.

Of the 38,260 active voters who should have received a ballot in the mail at the beginning of the month, 3,745 have been returned as of Tuesday, according to the Douglas County Clerk-Treasurer’s Office.

Election Administrator Dena Dawson said that 4,091 mail-in ballots have been accepted and will be ready to count on June 9.

She said the clerk’s office has been verifying the signatures on ballots that have been mailed in. As part of that process, 320 ballots have been rejected.

Dawson said all of those voters should receive a letter in the mail that will provide instructions on curing issues such as signatures that don’t match, or the 130 residents who apparently forgot to sign the envelope when they mailed it in.

Under the new state election law, voters have a week after the June 9 election to correct the signature issues.

Anyone who is registered to vote has until May 21 to update their address at govotedouglas.com. Voters can also track the status of their ballot at the web site by entering their name and birthdate.

Douglas County led the state in the number of mail-in ballots during the 2018 General Election.

Voters may register, obtain replacement ballots and drop off ballots 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Election Center located behind the historic Douglas County Courthouse in Minden.