NDOT to reopen Muller Lane Friday evening

Through the end of the week, the Nevada Department of Transportation is placing finishing touches on replacement of a bridge on Muller Lane in the Carson Valley before reopening the roadway Friday evening.

The traffic detours and closures in place during bridge construction will be removed and Muller Lane reopened to all traffic by the end of day Friday. Roadside shoulder closures will continue over coming weeks for utility and fence work.

Through the summer, NDOT has removed and replaced the Muller Lane bridge over the west fork of the Carson River, installing eight precast bridge girders and using 174 cubic yards of concrete to form the new bridge structure.

As part of the same project, NDOT also this summer replaced the U.S. 395 culvert over the Martin Slough north of Gardnerville. The approximately $3.3 million in road improvements by contractor Q & D Construction are part of NDOT's program of renovating and replacing older bridges to help ensure the safety of the motoring public. NDOT's dedicated bridge inspection and rehabilitation program has helped Nevada bridges to be named the nation's best for five consecutive years.

State road updates are available at nevadadot.com or by calling 775-888-7000.