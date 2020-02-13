Navy retiree Elks Citizen of the Year

Gardnerville Ranchos resident Ted Henson will be the recipient of the Tahoe-Douglas Elks Citizen of the Year Award on Feb. 22.

“Friends are invited to attend and recognize Ted for his outstanding, unselfish contributions to the community,” Elks spokeswoman Mary Jane Harding said.

The event will be located at the Tahoe-Douglas Elks Lodge, 1227 Kimmerling Road off Highway 88 and Tillman Lane in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

A Navy submariner and retired chief petty officer, Henson is a five-year resident of Douglas County.

Elks cited Henson’s considerable resumé as a volunteer as the reason he was selected.

According to the Elks, he sings in the choir at Carson Valley United Methodist Church, and brings pets to Carson Valley Senior Living, Gardnerville Health & Rehabilitation and The Chateau to visit with residents.

He is a member of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Citizen Patrol, and drives for Douglas Area Regional Transit and Retired Service Volunteer Program.

He is on the Board of Directors for Triad, representing Citizen Patrol.

Henson is chaplain for Fleet Reserve Association Post No. 137, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter No. 388 and Submarine Veterans Corvina Base, Reno.

He is a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8583, American Legion Post No. 56, Disabled American Veterans Chapter No. 7, Northern Nevada Patriot Guard Riders, Carson City United Veterans Legislative Council, Gardnerville Minden Welcome All Veterans Everywhere, Douglas County Young At Heart and Elks Lodge No. 2670,

The event costs a $20 donation per person and will begin at 5 p.m. with a social hour and dinner will follow at 6 p.m. The menu features Roasted Pork Loin with Red Potatoes and dessert.

Reservations are required by Monday by calling Virginia Bennett at 775-782-5870.