Native plants topic of Ag talk

Nevada's arid desert climate makes choosing sustainable plants for landscapes and crops difficult.

One of the best options is to use native plants, since such plants are already appropriate for the state's environment.

However, using native plants presents its own set of difficulties. To help producers better understand both the benefits and the struggles of using native plants, University of Nevada Cooperative Extension presents "Making Greater Use of Native Plants," 6–8 p.m., March 27 at the CVIC Hall, 1604 Esmeralda Ave. in Minden as part of the Agriculture Innovation Forum Series.

"Native Plants are best suited for Nevada's environmental constraints, since they're drought resistant and adaptive," said Extension Educator Steve Lewis, who coordinated the forum. "However, it's tough to get native plants established, with rodents, rabbits and birds working against you, and with plants still needing a full year of irrigation to have a fighting chance."

The forum, part of the Agriculture Innovation Forum Series, will feature Crop Specialist Jay Davison, with University of Nevada Cooperative Extension, and Resource Management Officer John Christopherson, with the Nevada Division of Forestry. Davison will talk about the pros and cons of using native plants in reclamation plantings, discussing needs to consider when wanting to use native plants instead of introduced species. Christopherson will talk about using native plants to prevent erosion while providing for wildland fire safety.

The Agriculture Innovation Forum Series is designed to provide practical information and know-how for agricultural producers and small-acreage owners to optimize their land use potential and maintain agricultural open space in the Carson Valley. The series is intended to be an open dialogue format allowing attendees ample opportunity to ask questions and learn. The forums are free, and no registration is required. For more information on the March 27 forum, "Making Greater Use of Native Plants," contact Lewis at 782-9960. The next forum, "Weeds, Critters and Insects in the Landscape and Garden," will be on May 29.