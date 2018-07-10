National support for Fish Springs herd

Support for the Fish Springs wild horse herd came in from across the country this week.

Writers from as far away as the deep south wrote The R-C in support of keeping the herd from being rounded up.

Amy Ash said she hails from Georgia, but still felt a kinship with the horses living in the Pine Nut Mountains of Nevada.

"These animals don't deserve to be ripped away from their families to be slaughtered or to be forced into being gentled so that humans can make a buck off of them," she said. "We have to draw a line somewhere to maintain some sort of humanity during these times because we're losing it more and more each day."

Residents are meeting 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Fish Springs Volunteer Fire Department.

The Bureau of Land Management has decided to round up the Fish Springs herd, which is estimated to consist of slightly more than 100 horses living outside the herd management area in the mountains above Johnson Lane and Fish Springs, according to a December 2016 population survey.

Vashon, Wash., resident Karen Fuller said she feared the horses were in danger.

"There is no compelling reason to remove most of this small, and healthy, herd," she said.

Resident Susan Perez said she has donated to the program that darted mares with a contraceptive to reduce their fertility.

"These horses currently cost taxpayers no money," she said. "As a tax payer I want the horses left on their home range intact. There's no good reason to begin spending tax dollars on these horses, they are a healthy herd. They forage and eat cheat grass and the local community wants them on the range."

Pioneer, Calif., resident Karen A. Smart urged people to write their representatives to prevent the roundup.

"We need to act now in order to keep the Fish Springs wild horses here in the Valley," she said.