National EMS Week honors emergency care providers

This week is the 46th annual National Emergency Medical Services Week, a time to recognize and celebrate the important role EMS practitioners play in protecting the health and safety of the communities they serve. The theme of this year’s event is “Ready Today. Preparing for Tomorrow,” and is presented by the American College of Emergency Physicians and the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians.

EMS provide vital, on-site medical care during an emergency and if necessary, continue that care during patient transport to a hospital. The NAEMT website, naemt.org, defines an EMS System as “…the call center that receives the call for and dispatches help, those who respond first (such as police officers and firefighters), an ambulance transportation team of EMTs and/or paramedics, physicians and nurses who provide advice via radio or phone, air medical services (helicopters and small airplanes), hospital receiving facilities, and governmental and medical oversight.”

In addition to responding to day-to-day emergencies, those in the EMS field are now tasked with addressing and managing impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. These increased responsibilities, combined with current health advisories and social distancing recommendations, make participation in National EMS Week difficult at this time. The ACEP website acep.org, indicates that a future recognition celebration is tentatively planned for later this year.

In the meantime, we can tip our hat to those working so diligently on the front lines in service to us all. Thank you, EMS providers, for all you do, seen and unseen, to safeguard the wellbeing of our community.

Another sweet neighborhood discovery

A few weeks ago, I wrote about the delight I experienced after encountering kindness rocks here and there throughout my neighborhood. This past week, I noticed something else on my daily walk that made me smile.

Signs crafted in crayon handwriting have been posted on a number of streetlight poles. The message? “Stay safe and healthy.” Accompanying the words are drawings of a smiley face, heart, and star, which I’m taking as cues to keep a smile in my heart and to look up toward the light, even when things seem dark.

Douglas Disposal sponsors spring clean up

Spending time at home has provided good motivation to clean and organize different areas throughout our house and address places in the yard that could use some extra attention. Over the past weeks, we’ve made several trips to the dump, a destination that seems to be quite popular these days.

Douglas Disposal is doing their part to support extra cleaning efforts and once again offers their Spring Clean Up Week, scheduled the week of May 25-29.

Active weekly residential customers in Nevada can place up to six 32-gallon cans (max weight 50 pounds) and/or bags (max weight 35 pounds) roadside on their regular pick up day. One-foot by three-foot tied bundles will also be accepted. This extra refuse will be disposed of at no extra charge during the event.

Furniture, appliances, TV’s, computers, tires, and hazardous materials are not included in this offer.

Please note that Douglas Disposal deems roadside to mean “in the gutter or at the drivable road’s edge.”

Call Douglas Disposal with questions at 775-782-5713 or visit douglasdisposal.com.

