National bicycle race comes to Valley

The men will be joining the women through Carson Valley at this year's Amgen Tour of California, it was announced on Thursday.

For the first time, the men's annual bicycle race will travel down Highway 88 and up Foothill Road on their way over Kingsbury Grade to the Stage 6 finish at Heavenly on May 18.

That race starts in Folsom, Calif., and will travel 123 miles along the west slope of the Sierra before turning up Highway 88 to Carson Pass, through Hope Valley and into Carson Valley.

The stage features 16,000 feet of mountain climbing, according to organizers.

“These are arguably the toughest stages and another opportunity to showcase South Lake Tahoe’s scenic beauty and challenging terrain. It will be a highlight to watch the most accomplished racers tackle Daggett Pass.”



— Carol ChaplinLake Tahoe Visitors Authority president and CEO Recommended Stories For You

"These are arguably the toughest stages and another opportunity to showcase South Lake Tahoe's scenic beauty and challenging terrain," said Carol Chaplin, president and CEO of the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority. "It will be a highlight to watch the most accomplished racers tackle Daggett Pass."

The 70-mile women's second stage race will travel from Heavenly Mountain Resort over Luther Pass and then down Highway 88 with a loop onto Diamond Valley Road and onto Foothill Road.

This will be the second time the women have made the eight-mile climb up Kingsbury Grade.

A visual overview of the men's and women's courses is viewable at http://www.amgentourofcalifornia.com/2018-route-overview.

The area is the site of several bicycle races, including America's Most Beautiful Bike Ride circumnavigating Lake Tahoe on June 3, Alpine County's Death Ride set for July 14 and the Tour de Tahoe Bike Big Blue Race on Sept. 9.

Volunteer registration is available at amgentourofcalifornia.com. For sponsorship or expo opportunities:amgentourofcalifornia.com/sponsorship. For real time updates on events, promotions, packages, conditions and events in Tahoe South visit http://tahoesouth.com.

The Amgen cycling stage race covers 645 miles of roadways, highways and coastlines during seven stages from Long Beach to Sacramento May 13-19. Racers Mark Cavendish of Team Dimension Data, Marcel Kittel of Team KATUSHA ALPECIN and "King of California" Peter Sagan of BORA-hansgrohe are participating this year.

Sagan is the sport's first three-time consecutive World Champion, who also holds the California race record for most stage wins.

The race is nationally televised.