National Auto Museum in Reno hosts trick or treating

Looking for a really unusual place to take the little ones trick or treating this year? The National Automobile Museum in Reno is hosting its annual “Trick or Treat in the Streets of the Museum,” on Oct. 31. This event has been a community favorite for many years — and a museum members’ favorite as well. Local businesses sponsor the candy and the audience is primarily comprised of families with small children. Parents enjoy taking their children to candy stations while seeing the exceptional car collections. Community volunteers always enjoy helping, as the families are known to be appreciative and thoughtful. The special admission fee is just $2 a person. I can’t think of a safer or more fun place to be on Halloween night than the large, fascinating, and well-lit, traffic-free streets of the auto museum. It’s fun for parents too.

Members of local vintage car clubs are being recruited to help pass out treats at the event. Two-person teams are posted at various stations throughout the four galleries of the museum. When you sign up you will be matched with another volunteer, or you may choose to sign up with a friend, spouse or partner. Volunteers must be 18 years or older and a member of a vintage car club. The shifts are from 3:45 p.m.-7:45 p.m. All volunteers are asked to dress up to make it a festive delight for our little trick-or-treaters. Please note though, that no mask or face-concealing make-up is allowed. Costumes may be as simple as Halloween theme T-shirts or sweatshirts or as elaborate as you like, as long as we can still see who you are.

Volunteer now: The deadline for sign-up to volunteer is Oct. 11. A name tag will be prepared and ready for each car club member helping dole out of candy. If you are interested in volunteering, please contact your local vintage car club for details, e.g., visit aacacarsontahoeregion.shutterfly.com.

For more information on the event itself, visit The National Automobile Museum, Harrah Collection website at automuseum.org. The museum is located at 10 S. Lake St., in Reno.

Contact Anita Kornoff at museummatters1@gmail.com