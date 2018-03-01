Myanmar delegation visits Tahoe

Seven delegates visiting from the Republic of the Union of Myanmar in southeast Asia at least got to see snow at Lake Tahoe last week.

The delegates spent two days in Reno and visited Lake Tahoe to learn about the U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit's role in natural resource management in the Tahoe Basin.

The delegation's visit was made possible through the International Visitor Leadership Program and was coordinated by the University of Nevada Reno's Northern Nevada International Center.

Tahoe Fuels Battalion Chief Kyle Jacobson and Timber Management Officer Robert Guebard facilitated a field visit for the delegation to a recent forest thinning project near Pope Beach and the Emerald Fire area.

The delegation learned about forest health and the benefits that forest thinning projects provide to the forest and surrounding communities and the importance of removing excess vegetation that can feed wildland fires.

Launched in 1940, the Leadership Program supports U.S. engagement with countries around the world in order to cultivate lasting relationships by connecting current and emerging leaders with their American counterparts.

Each year nearly 5,000 exchange participants come to the U.S. through the program.

The objective of International Center is to foster better understanding between people through public diplomacy programs and serve as a resource for local residents as well as visitors interested in international activities and events. Key programs include organizing programs for international visitors through the U.S. State Department and other federal agencies, providing interpretation and translation services in over 60 languages and organizing educational events and activities for the university and general community.

To learn more, visit https://eca.state.gov/ivlp/about-ivlp and https://www.unr.edu/nnic.