Musical audition class starts Nov. 9

A musical audition class for students is being conducted by Carson Valley Community Theatre.

This series of three classes start Nov. 9 and will continue into December and the new year.

It is open to all students, and no previous experience with singing or theatre is needed. The class is designed to prepare students to audition for the spring production of “The Putnam County Spelling Bee,” which will be an all-youth production presented in conjunction with Douglas High School.

Auditions for that production will be Dec. 11 and 14. All classes and auditions will be held at “The Annex,” located in the Copeland Building next to Coffee on Main on Highway 395.

The class will be taught by Marsh Brodeur, from onevocalist.com, who has been singing professionally for over 30 years, spanning genres ranging from Rock to Blues to Jazz, to Broadway Musicals. He is the winner of the 2017-2018 Forte Award for Top Male Vocalist, and has worked with Wildhorse Children’s Theatre, CVCT and HBO among others.

“Singing is therapeutic for the mind and the body and is for everybody, not just professionals, but there is a difference between singing and being a singer,” Brodeur said.

He teaches people how to become a singer, even if their ultimate goal is just to sing better in the shower.

The classes will be split into two age groups, with students in grades 1-5 attending from 9-11 a.m. and students in grades 6–12 attending from noon to 2 p.m.

A second session is set for Dec. 7 to reinforce what was learned in the first session and help students fine-tune their audition numbers if they are auditioning.

Students who cannot attend that session may coordinate with Marsh to set-up a private 15 minute session that week. The final session will be set after the holidays and the date will be determined later.

Thanks to a grant from Douglas County, there will be no fee for these workshops.

The theatre company thanked county commissioners for supporting the arts, and specifically for supporting students in the arts in Douglas County.

Because space is limited, all students must pre-enroll. Enrollment can be done by going to https://onevocalist.com and completing the form for the workshop. Students will receive confirmation of their attendance from the site.