Murphy campaign launch event date Feb. 2

A candidate meet-and-greet to launch Janet Murphy's Carson Valley campaign for Douglas County commissioner is 6-8 p.m. Feb. 2 at Hamdogs, 1267 Highway 395 in Gardnerville.

Light refreshments will be served.

Murphy is currently the administrator of the Tahoe Douglas Utility District and has held that position for the past 25 years. During her tenure she has taken the District out of debt, given a rate reduction, and for the past 10 years kept the rates neutral.

She is familiar with the Nevada Revised Statutes, Nevada tax methodology and Nevada Administration Code as well as policies, practices, and compliance requirements. Routinely she has coordinated with governmental entities such as the Nevada Department of Environmental Protection, TRPA, NDOT, Bureau of Health, Army Corps of Engineers, Nevada Conservation District, and GIDs. Also, Murphy was recommended to and appointed by the Legislature to the State Legislative Advisory Committee for 12 years.

"Janet is an energetic and robust individual. Her experience and unique background make well-qualified to be the next District 4, County Commission," said campaign manager Jan Muzzy.

Learn more about Murphy by visiting her website JanetMurphy4Commissioner.com or calling 775-297-5555.