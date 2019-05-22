Mumbo Gumbo first Minden concert

Concerts in Minden Park open 6 p.m. Friday with regional favorite Mumbo Gumbo.

The award-winning seven-piece band tours the Western United States, bringing “genre-bending Americana” music to their many fans. With nine original CDs, their musical stew contains elements of soul, zydeco, folk, blues, rock, cajun, Caribbean, and country all mixed into their festive roots-music sound.

Concessions will available for purchase at the concert sponsored by Tahoe Douglas Elks, Kiwanis Club of Carson Valley and the Carson Valley Lions Club.

Douglas County Parks & Recreation thanked 2019 sponsors including: Baker Hughes GE, Town of Minden, Carson Valley Inn, Carson Tahoe Health, Dr. James the Dentist, Rejuvenate Salon & Spa, Seyfried Dental Arts, Starbucks Carson Valley Roasting Plant & Distribution Center, Allied Sanitation, Building Concepts Inc., Silver State Building Material, Holland & Hart LLP, B. Jane Lommel, Certified Public Accountant, Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce, Gardnerville Health & Rehab, Keigh Cox Design, Nu-Systems, Inc., R&S Optimum Offset, Tahoe Production House and Sullivan Law.

This year’s concerts are smoke free. Out of respect for the homeowners, organizers ask anyone wishing to smoke to use the designated smoking area located near the Town of Minden parking lot.

Children must be supervised at all times, organizers said. Playing and climbing on the planters and ramp to the restrooms are prohibited. Throwing of hard balls is prohibited for safety reasons but Nerf balls will be allowed, as long as they are being used safely. The splash pad will be turned off during the concerts.

No lawn space may be reserved until 7 a.m. the day of the concert.

Organizers ask that concert goers not lay blankets on the lawn until after 5 p.m. the day of the concert to keep from damaging the grass.

Tables around the park should be left clear for use during the lunch hour and may be reserved after 5 p.m. the evening of the concert.

For the benefit of all visitors to Minden Park who wish to enjoy the concert series, reserved/sectioned off spaces must be no larger than 10-feet-square.

If tape is used to reserve a section, the tape should be removed for safety and visibility reasons prior to the start of the concert.

In order to allow everyone to enjoy the concerts the event will be closing 5th Street to allow motor homes parking and concessions. RV parking will be allowed in a designated area only starting at 9 a.m. the day of the concerts and an RV Pass is required.

Call the recreation department prior to the concerts to receive a pass at (775) 782-5500 ext. 1.

RV parking at other locations around the park obscures the line of sight for Minden homeowners.

For more information contact the Douglas County Parks & Recreation Department at (775) 782-5500 ext. 1.