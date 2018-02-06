Multiple vehicles damaged in wreck

Multiple vehicles were damaged in a collision in front of the Fox & Hound on Tramway Drive above Kingsbury Grade on Monday.

Reported in the parking lot of the restaurant at 12:50 p.m., Tahoe-Douglas firefighters and Douglas County deputies arrived to find a 2005 Subaru Outback on it side.

Medics determined there were no injuries.

A 30-year-old South Lake Tahoe resident, who told deputies he was the driver, showed signs of intoxication, according to Sgt. Bernadette Smith.

Jerry Foster was taken into custody and transported to a medical facility where he was cleared by a doctor.

Foster faces a charge of driving under the influence, Smith said.

The collision took out the business's sign and a fire hydrant.

Initial reports indicated that one vehicle was smoking.