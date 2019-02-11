Movies theme for this year’s Carson Valley Days parade

Whether it's "Charley Varrick" or the "The Motel Life," Carson Valley has been a backdrop for movies for decades.

The theme for this year's June 8 Carson Valley Days Parade is "Carson Valley Goes to the Movies."

Carson Valley Days is produced by the Carson Valley Active 20-30 Club and is in its 109th year.

The Carson Valley Days festival is June 6-9.

The largest event in the community, the club plans to have parade, vendor and sponsor applications available at carsonvalley2030.com in the coming weeks.

Carson Valley Days dates back to June 11, 1910, when Valley residents went all-out to bring visitors from around Western Nevada to the new town of Minden.

An estimated 700 Reno and Carson City residents took two early Virginia & Truckee trains to participate. Residents met the visitors in cars and buggies to take them to Minden Park for the festivities.

Reno Auto Club members made an excursion to the Valley with 50 vehicles, that provided the equivalent of the first parade.

That first Carson Valley Day wouldn't be equaled for a long time, but when it was, it was due to the efforts of 20-30 Club members.

The event's present form, including the parade, has been an annual event since 1946. It expanded to two days in 1954 and now includes a carnival.