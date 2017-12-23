Mounted Posse spreads Christmas cheer

Douglas County Mounted Posse volunteers and their horses, adorned in Santa hats and reindeer ears, sang to residents of Gardnerville Health and Rehabilitation Center and Brookdale Senior Living to spread Christmas cheer.

Bedridden residents at the centers heard "Jingle Bells" and "Here Comes Santa Claus," among other Christmas tunes coming from outside their windows. Upon peering outside they saw a number of volunteers on their horses, singing their hearts out.

"We are here to serve the community and spread some Christmas cheer," said Debbie McFadden, volunteer with the Mounted Posse.

The group has been together for 20 years and were formally affiliated with the sheriff's office.

Today they are a community group that participates in both events and evacuations. The group helped in the evacuations during the Slinkard fire in Topaz in September. At the fire, they worked with Search and Rescue and homeowners to help evacuate their large animals.

The group holds trainings and invites riders and their horses to come to their meetings. The Mounted Posse participated in the KTVN Channel 2 Share Your Christmas Food Drive earlier this month and marched in a Veterans Day parade. McFadden said the group's next big event is hopefully the Carson Valley Days Parade.

This year was the group's first time caroling at Gardnerville Health and Rehabilitation Center and Brookdale Senior Living, but Sandy Jonkey, a volunteer with the group said she hopes to do more events in the community in the future.

"We just want to wish a Merry Christmas to the people who might miss out otherwise," Jonkey said.

Community members who own horses and enjoy riding are encouraged to reach out to the group. McFadden said in the past they have had non-riders volunteer, but they'd ideally like to continue to be a mounted group. The group meets on the first Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Courthouse in Minden.