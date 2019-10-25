Mounted Posse riding in Saturday’s parade

It’s been almost 18 months since a Reno television reporter wrote the obituary for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse.

That they’re still riding will be evident as they join Sheriff Dan Coverley in the vanguard of the Nevada Day Parade on Saturday.

“We are the Douglas County Sheriff ‘s Mounted Posse, lead by our new Sheriff, Dan Coverly, a real horseman,” member Henri Stone. “We will also have a riderless horse with our unit, a symbol of a warrior that will ride no more. We ride to honor law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. The empty boots facing backward show the deceased looking back on their family, friends, and fellow officers one last time. Too often taken for granted, it is through our officers’ bravery and the tears of loved ones left behind that we enjoy safe communities.”

The sheriff and the posse will be followed closely by Sen. James Settelmeyer, R-Minden, and Assembly Jim Wheeler, R-Gardnerville.

It’s fortunate Settelmeyer is near the front of the parade, as the Nevada native will be joining Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske at the Carson Nugget hosting the annual free chili feed.

The Douglas Fighting Tiger Marching Band will be No. 47 in the parade, according to Director Tammy Owens.

“Our season is going great so far,” she said.

After Saturday, the Tigers will be at the Damonte Ranch competition on Nov. 2 and at the University of Nevada, Reno, on Nov. 9.

Escorting the band will be the Douglas High School Army Jr. ROTC.

Sierra Lutheran High School is participating in the parade again this year.

It may seem early for a Douglas commissioner candidate to participate in a parade, but this might be the only one Walt Nowosad will be able to join before the June 9 primary. Next year’s Carson Valley Days Parade is scheduled for June 13.

Douglas parade entries wrap up with the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California and Carson Valley Fast Pitch.

But since Snowshoe Thompson is a Douglas fixture, his namesake chapter of E. Clampus Vitus should be included. The red-clad Clampers will be part of the final entries of the parade.

The Nevada Day Parade starts at 10 a.m. today, and closes Carson Street.